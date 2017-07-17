Man sues over elderly mom's death at Missouri nursing home

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) - The son of an 88-year-old Alzheimer's disease patient has sued the suburban St. Louis nursing home where he says his mother died after being left in a tub for eight hours.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2tegr3g ) reports that Steven Moreland alleges in the St. Louis County lawsuit filed July 5 that Lois Moreland's March 2016 death was the result of negligence by the St. Sophia Health & Rehabilitation Center in Florissant.

Steven Moreland also claims St. Sophia put profits above health care by deliberately understaffing its 240-bed nursing home.

The nursing home is run by Creve Coeur-based Midwest Geriatric Management, which owns 22 locations in Iowa, Wisconsin, Oklahoma and Missouri.

Messages left Saturday by The Associated Press with Midwest Geriatric Management's legal department were not immediately returned.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.