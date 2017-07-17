Researchers know about some deadly storms early with system

A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.
The BBC reported a large fused together mass of 17 of the lenses constituted a "bluish foreign body" in her eye that she somehow claimed to not know were there.
Needles everywhere: What to do and whom to call if you or your children find discarded syringes.
Young adults worry that opening the door to bare-bones insurance plans will make the more comprehensive coverage they know now too expensive or even unavailable.
The White House is dubbing the coming week "Made in America week" as it tries to break through the noise surrounding the Russia investigation and focus on issues that matter to the president's base.
