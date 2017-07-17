Garth Brooks offers free honeymoon after fans get engaged

Needles everywhere: What to do and whom to call if you or your children find discarded syringes.
Needles everywhere: What to do and whom to call if you or your children find discarded syringes.
A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.
Young adults worry that opening the door to bare-bones insurance plans will make the more comprehensive coverage they know now too expensive or even unavailable.
According to a spokesperson for Citizenship and Immigration quoted by "The Arizona Republic" said it's not uncommon for a new president to take a few months to get their own paperwork finalized, but generally during that time no letters are sent rather than one bearing the predecessor's name.
Children, teens, even adults in Stephens County are finding their creative side this week at Art Explosion 2017. Hosted by the Chisholm Trail Arts Council, the Arts Explosion provides students hands-on art classes. This year, they are being taught about pottery, creative drawing, water coloring, and several other art projects. We spoke with the executive director of the Arts Council and she tells us this event gives students the chance to find a new hobby.