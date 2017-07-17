OHP searches for witnesses to crash that left trooper in critical condition

CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma Highway Patrol is still looking for witnesses this morning after a chase and crash that left a trooper in critical condition.

The chase started late Friday night in Cleveland County and headed north on I-35 into Oklahoma County. OHP Lieutenant Heath Meyer was hit by the car while he was standing outside of his patrol car. The car kept going.

Dangelo Ladon Burgress, 38, was the driver of the vehicle. He has been arrested and faces felony charges of eluding an officer and causing great bodily injury while unlicensed.

Officers believe that Sonny Ramirez, 39, may have critical information about the accident. He is wanted for questioning and is known to have ties to the Oklahoma City area.

Investigators say they have found and interviewed two witnesses who were in the car. They're still hoping to talk with other people who saw the chase as it went from Norman north into the city.

If you know anything, you can contact the OHP Traffic Homicide Investigators by email at OHPTips@dps.ok.gov or call 866-OHP-TIPS.

