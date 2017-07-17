Man booked on murder charge in girlfriend's stabbing death

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma City police say a man faces a murder charge after his girlfriend was stabbed to death.

The police were called to a house early Sunday morning where they found 47-year old Marta Ortega unresponsive in the front seat of a vehicle. A police report says Ortega had multiple stab wounds and was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say Ortega's boyfriend was at the home when they arrived and that they later arrested him. Oklahoma County Jail records show 25-year-old Manuel Cruz faces one count of first-degree murder. It is unclear whether Cruz has obtained an attorney.

