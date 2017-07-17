Man booked on murder charge in girlfriend's stabbing death - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Man booked on murder charge in girlfriend's stabbing death

Manuel Cruz, Oklahoma County Jail Manuel Cruz, Oklahoma County Jail

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma City police say a man faces a murder charge after his girlfriend was stabbed to death.

The police were called to a house early Sunday morning where they found 47-year old Marta Ortega unresponsive in the front seat of a vehicle. A police report says Ortega had multiple stab wounds and was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say Ortega's boyfriend was at the home when they arrived and that they later arrested him. Oklahoma County Jail records show 25-year-old Manuel Cruz faces one count of first-degree murder. It is unclear whether Cruz has obtained an attorney.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Needles all over: What to do if you find syringes in public

    Needles all over: What to do if you find syringes in public

    Monday, July 17 2017 1:16 AM EDT2017-07-17 05:16:04 GMT
    Monday, July 17 2017 4:07 PM EDT2017-07-17 20:07:11 GMT

    Needles everywhere: What to do and whom to call if you or your children find discarded syringes.

    Needles everywhere: What to do and whom to call if you or your children find discarded syringes.

  • 5 children among 9 relatives killed in Arizona flash flood

    5 children among 9 relatives killed in Arizona flash flood

    Monday, July 17 2017 3:26 AM EDT2017-07-17 07:26:28 GMT
    Monday, July 17 2017 4:06 PM EDT2017-07-17 20:06:42 GMT

    A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.

    A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.

  • Health plan hinges on the young, but they're a tough sell

    Health plan hinges on the young, but they're a tough sell

    Monday, July 17 2017 3:26 AM EDT2017-07-17 07:26:09 GMT
    Monday, July 17 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-07-17 19:56:59 GMT

    Young adults worry that opening the door to bare-bones insurance plans will make the more comprehensive coverage they know now too expensive or even unavailable.

    Young adults worry that opening the door to bare-bones insurance plans will make the more comprehensive coverage they know now too expensive or even unavailable.

    •   
Powered by Frankly