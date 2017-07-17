State’s appeal to remove judge from Perry school’s failure to re - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

State’s appeal to remove judge from Perry school’s failure to report abuse trial denied

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Kenda Miller Kenda Miller
Jeffrey Sullins Jeffrey Sullins

PERRY, OK (KSWO)- A Noble County judge who declined to step down from the case against two Perry educators will hear the case, after the state's appeal to remove him was denied.

Associate District Judge Nikki Leach will be handling the cases against former Perry Elementary Principal Kendra Miller and former teacher Jeffrey Sullins. The two are accused of not reporting child abuse at the school. Leach is the father-in-law of someone who works at that school.

"If there's any connection to that school any connection at all, maybe Noble County isn't the right place for this case," said the victims’ attorney, Cameron Spradling.  

The man accused of committing the sexual abuse is former teacher's aide Arnold Cowen.  He faces 21 counts of child sex crimes including lewd or indecent acts with a child and aggravated child pornography. Judge Leach will not be presiding over the case against him. His next court appearance is set for September 22nd.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • 5 children among 9 relatives killed in Arizona flash flood

    5 children among 9 relatives killed in Arizona flash flood

    Monday, July 17 2017 3:26 AM EDT2017-07-17 07:26:28 GMT
    Monday, July 17 2017 4:17 PM EDT2017-07-17 20:17:12 GMT

    A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.

    A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.

  • Needles all over: What to do if you find syringes in public

    Needles all over: What to do if you find syringes in public

    Monday, July 17 2017 1:16 AM EDT2017-07-17 05:16:04 GMT
    Monday, July 17 2017 4:07 PM EDT2017-07-17 20:07:11 GMT

    Needles everywhere: What to do and whom to call if you or your children find discarded syringes.

    Needles everywhere: What to do and whom to call if you or your children find discarded syringes.

  • Health plan hinges on the young, but they're a tough sell

    Health plan hinges on the young, but they're a tough sell

    Monday, July 17 2017 3:26 AM EDT2017-07-17 07:26:09 GMT
    Monday, July 17 2017 4:16 PM EDT2017-07-17 20:16:40 GMT

    Young adults worry that opening the door to bare-bones insurance plans will make the more comprehensive coverage they know now too expensive or even unavailable.

    Young adults worry that opening the door to bare-bones insurance plans will make the more comprehensive coverage they know now too expensive or even unavailable.

    •   
Powered by Frankly