State’s appeal to remove judge from Perry school’s failure to report abuse trial denied

PERRY, OK (KSWO)- A Noble County judge who declined to step down from the case against two Perry educators will hear the case, after the state's appeal to remove him was denied.

Associate District Judge Nikki Leach will be handling the cases against former Perry Elementary Principal Kendra Miller and former teacher Jeffrey Sullins. The two are accused of not reporting child abuse at the school. Leach is the father-in-law of someone who works at that school.

"If there's any connection to that school any connection at all, maybe Noble County isn't the right place for this case," said the victims’ attorney, Cameron Spradling.

The man accused of committing the sexual abuse is former teacher's aide Arnold Cowen. He faces 21 counts of child sex crimes including lewd or indecent acts with a child and aggravated child pornography. Judge Leach will not be presiding over the case against him. His next court appearance is set for September 22nd.

