MedWatch- Spirit of Survival training program kicks off

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Training has started for Southwest Oklahoma's biggest race, the 12th annual Spirit of Survival. Tonight on MedWatch, we have more on the free 12-week training program to help get you ready for the big day.



The training started on Saturday, but Lane Hooten, the Chief Operating Officer for the Cancer Centers of SWOK, says anyone is welcome to come out.



"You can join the training at any time. We start this early because it's a good gradual procession for increasing the distances each week,” said Hooten.



Sandy Foster is one of the trainers. She works with the half marathon walk group. She says, even if you are an experienced runner or walker, the training program will still benefit you.



"When you are a walker or a runner, you do train for these things. So if you're a long time, if you've been doing it for a really long time, it's still great to get out there with a group. There's something to be said for group dynamics, and having those other people. And you're accountable often times to them."



They have trainers for every kind of racer. From beginners to advanced. Foster says the group of trainers are top notch.



"So my job as a trainer is to kind of be there. To cheerlead with them. To walk with them. And then to make sure that they stay hydrated. To give them some tips on what's worked for me."



Foster says she loves seeing the racers continue to get better each week.



"The feeling that you get from finishing this, completing this is like nothing you will ever get again. It's for such a great cause. You see all those people out there, you know why you're doing it. Again, so many people start and never think they could do it."



Hooten says it's not too late to sign up.



"They can just come out Saturday morning about 6:30 and sign up right there. We'll have a table ready for you to sign up and get going."



Training happens every Saturday at Dick's Sporting Goods leading up to the SOS. Warm ups begin at 6:45 a.m. with the Run Lawton Trainers. So, if you want to sign up, come dressed and ready at 6:30 in the morning to register and you can start your training the same day.



