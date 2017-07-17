American Legion hosts info session on processing claims for vete - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

American Legion hosts info session on processing claims for veterans July 17th

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Tonight at six, local veterans have the chance to learn about how to process claims in a timely fashion. The class will be held at American Legion Post 29.

Veteran's Service Officer William Trice wants veterans to know this service is available and they are here to help.

"It's important to let the veterans know how the system works. He doesn't want to submit a claim and it takes a year or longer to do. He wants to submit it as fast as he can and move on with his life."

The class starts tonight at 6:00 at American Legion Post 29 on the corner of F and 11th Street. Trice says families are welcome to come and learn this useful information, also.

There are another 16 topics that will be covered each taking place once a month.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

