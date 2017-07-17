OK drivers among rudest in the nation - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OK drivers among rudest in the nation

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
(Source KSWO)

OK (KSWO)- A new survey says Oklahoma drivers are among the rudest in the nation.  That's according to 'Drive Human' -- an organization that works to promote better driving habits. It ranked all 50 states on a number of categories -- including how you respond in slow traffic, how you handle merging traffic, and if you use your turn signals.

It placed Oklahoma 43rd overall in terms of courteous drivers.  That's a 'D' rating. The state also got a 'D' in terms of using turn signals.

The top five most courteous states are Idaho, New Mexico, Oregon, Montana, and Alaska. The bottom five are Wisconsin, followed by Louisiana, Arkansas, South Carolina, and New York. The survey also found the most courteous drivers tend to be women.

