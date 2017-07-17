Kids of all ages showcase their skills at Art Explosion 2017

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Children, teens, even adults in Stephens County are finding their creative side this week at Art Explosion 2017. Hosted by the Chisholm Trail Arts Council, the Arts Explosion provides students hands-on art classes.

This year, they are being taught about pottery, creative drawing, water coloring, and several other art projects.

We spoke with the executive director of the Arts Council and she tells us this event gives students the chance to find a new hobby.

“Kids of all ages love artwork. It's a very important aspect, not all kids do sports, dance, theater, so art is another avenue for kids to participate,” explained Darcy Reeves.

Art Explosion 2017 will conclude on Friday with an open reception for the students’ family and friends. The showcase will feature artwork created throughout the week and is scheduled for 5:30 Friday afternoon at the Stephens County Fairgrounds.

