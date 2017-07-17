LPD begins the 2nd session of the Jr. Citizen’s Police Academy

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton Police Department began another junior police academy today.

Each year they host two academies to help teach local kids exactly what they do at work. They want the community to have a real understanding of just how they do things. But the real win for the LPD was seeing the number of kids in the academy double from last year.

Some kids there may even grow up to be police officers.

“I love it personally. This is kind of like when I was a kid. When I was a kid, I wanted to be a police officer. I wish I had this,” said LPD officer Dustin Dye.

The academy is designed to help the department build a better relationship with the community. Officers enjoy showing the kids a positive insight to what the department is all about.

