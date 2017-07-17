LPD begins the 2nd session of the Jr. Citizen’s Police Academy

A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.
Young adults worry that opening the door to bare-bones insurance plans will make the more comprehensive coverage they know now too expensive or even unavailable.
Altus Police are investigating a sexual assault at an assisted living center over the weekend, and on Monday charges have been filed against the suspect.
Tropical Storm Don has formed east of the Windward Island, with watches and warnings issued for portions of that region, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET.
Needles everywhere: What to do and whom to call if you or your children find discarded syringes.
