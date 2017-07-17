String of thefts across Comanche County

A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.
Foes from left and right are using the delayed vote on the Republican health care bill to make it as politically toxic as possible for wavering GOP senators to support it.
Needles everywhere: What to do and whom to call if you or your children find discarded syringes.
Young adults worry that opening the door to bare-bones insurance plans will make the more comprehensive coverage they know now too expensive or even unavailable.
A Cache woman has been honored with a position of power in a major youth organization.
