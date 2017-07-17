Comanche Nation woman leads youth organization

MEDICINE PARK, OK (KSWO) - A Cache woman has been honored with a position of power in a major youth organization. Sophie Tiger was elected the female co-president of Unity, the largest and oldest native youth-led organization in the U.S. and Canada. Unity focuses on building up Native American youth, giving them the skills and confidence to hold leadership positions.

As co-president, Sophie will be the voice on the organization's council of trustees, a position she is grateful for.

"It means a lot because I want to be the voice for native youth, I want to be the role model they look up to," Sophie said. "It speaks volumes to me that they chose me."

Sophie is the first Comanche member to hold the co-presidency. She says she looks forward to giving Unity a voice at the National Congress of American Indians, a major conference to discuss the issues and challenges Natives face across the country.

