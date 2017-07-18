3 killed, 4 hurt in crash on Interstate 35 near Purcell - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

3 killed, 4 hurt in crash on Interstate 35 near Purcell

PURCELL, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says three people were killed and four others injured in a crash on Interstate 35 in central Oklahoma.

The crash happened Monday afternoon in Purcell, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City. The highway patrol has not yet released details about what led to the crash, which involved an SUV and a tractor-trailer. The wreck shut down northbound lanes of I-35 for several hours Monday.

The highway patrol says the SUV's driver, 40-year-old Erin Van Horn of Tulsa, was killed in the collision along with a 10-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy who were passengers in her vehicle. Three other children were taken to an Oklahoma City hospital in critical condition while a 7-year-old girl was treated and released from a hospital in Purcell.

