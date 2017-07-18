Boyfriend of homicide victim traced to several states

MIDDLESEX, Vt. (AP) - Police in Vermont are working with authorities in several states concerning the whereabouts of a man whose girlfriend was found dead down an embankment last week.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for 61-year-old Randal Gebo on charges of aggravated vehicle operation without owner consent and fraudulent use of a credit card. They say he's believed to be driving Cindy Cook's cream colored Mini Cooper vehicle and used her debit card to withdraw money from a bank in West Prescott, Arizona, last Friday.

Police say he was in the area of Perry, Oklahoma, on Saturday, and Buffalo, Wyoming, on Sunday.

Cook's body was found in a secluded area in Middlesex after a resident called about the discovery. Police say her death was a homicide. The cause of death is being investigated.

