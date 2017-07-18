Garth Brooks OKC concerts shatter attendance record

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- This morning we're learning Garth Brooks broke some records with his four concerts in Oklahoma City this weekend. More than 60,000 people went out to the Chesapeake Energy Arena for the shows. It was the busiest two-day stretch for the arena since it opened in 2002.

“The crowds were amazing,” said Hugh Lombardi, general manager of the Chesapeake Energy Arena. “It was incredible to see how Garth kept his energy up and gave every single person who attended a wonderful experience.”

This is also the first time the Chesapeake Energy Arena has hosted multiple, major concerts in a single day. He played all four shows in 27 hours.

“Putting on four shows in just over a day created challenges, but our staff really stepped up to the challenge. I’m proud of their hard work,” said Lombardi. “It’s the arena’s 15th anniversary and shows like these go to show that Oklahoma City and the Arena just keep getting more attractive to world-class artists and events.”

Brooks also broke his OKC sales record back in June, selling more than 50,000 tickets in just under an hour.

An invitation for a Vera man to play alongside legendary musician Garth Brooks is going viral, all thanks to a sign made by the man's wife. On Friday night at a Garth Brooks concert in Oklahoma City, a sign held by Jonathan Chasteen's wife caught the singer's attention.

That's when Brooks invited him on stage. Video of the performance has since gone viral, with more than 750,000 views on Facebook.

"And he said so you play music because of Garth and I said yes sir… The last 48 hours have just flipped my world upside down… My dream has always been to be on a stage, I mean that's where I feel most comfortable,” said Jonathan Chasteen.



Not only did he get to play alongside Garth Brooks, he also got to keep the guitar afterward.

Another couple from Texas who got engaged at the OKC concert may get a Hawaiian honeymoon. Brooks asked the Dallas-area couple about their honeymoon plans from the stage. He told them he and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, will pay for their honeymoon if they decide to go to Hawaii.

