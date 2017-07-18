Former Tulsa police officer faces fourth murder trial

TULSA, OK (KSWO)- A former Tulsa Police Officer will head to court a fourth time for a murder trial.



The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office has decided to move ahead with a fourth trial for Shannon Kepler, accused of shooting and killing his daughter's boyfriend in 2014.

Three previous trials ended with hung juries. Kepler's attorneys argued he shot in self-defense.

His daughter testified that he had also shot at her during the 2014 confrontation. A status hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, August 1st.

