MIO Ditch Witch featured at the White House’s “Made in America” week

WASHINGTON DC (KSWO)- An Oklahoma company is in the spotlight this week. It's part of President Trump's "Made in America" week at the White House.

Manufacturers from all 50 states were invited to showcase their products. Ditch Witch is representing the Sooner State and the President got a chance to view their machinery which is used heavily in construction.

The company already sees strong sales in Oklahoma and now they're hoping to expand that across the country after getting the president's attention.

“I think the made in America moniker is something people are looking for. I think people are proud to buy American, and I think the fact that it has been a prevalent issue, especially in the political environment we've had recently. I think people pay attention to that, and it makes a difference."

With an increasing demand for American made products, he believes an increase in American manufacturing will follow.

