Uber drivers can now accept tips in Lawton

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- You are now able to tip your Uber drivers in Lawton. As part of an “180 Days of Change” campaign to fix and improve the driving experience, the company has started a tipping feature.

Every tip given by riders to drivers on July 18th will be matched by the company.

You may need to update or download the latest version of the Uber app to have access to all features.  When the app opens, a driver-partner simply needs to tap “accept tips.” Riders can tip up to twice the total fare, capped at $100. There is no minimum.

