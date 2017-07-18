OHP Trooper remains critical, suspect also involved in a 2016 ch - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OHP Trooper remains critical, suspect also involved in a 2016 chase

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Lt. Heath Meyer Lt. Heath Meyer
Dangelo Ladon Burgess Dangelo Ladon Burgess

CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- A community is gathering to support an OHP trooper who remains in critical condition this morning after a weekend crash during a high-speed chase.

Lieutenant Heath Meyer was injured when he was laying down stop sticks. Investigators say the suspect caused a crash between two troopers' vehicles, and one then hit Meyer.

A Go-Fund-Me page has been set up for him and has already raised nearly $14,000 out of a $500,000 goal. Meyer's friends and co-workers say he is a good man on and off the job.

"He is one of the best people that you could ever want to meet… If he can put his uniform back on and come back and work for his agency, that's going to be a really good day,” said Public Safety Commissioner Michael Thompson.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute says they've received enough donation to help him pull through, but they're encouraging others to help replenish their supplies.

We are learning more about the chase suspect who caused that crash on Friday. D'Angelo Burgess admitted that when he was initially pulled over last week, he did not have a valid license and decided to take off, reaching up to 110 miles per hour.

Authorities say Burgess previously led them on a chase in June of last year on I-240. That one ended when he took a corner too quickly and crashed his car. He bonded out later in the year and was due back in court for that case at the end of this month.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • 'Let Obamacare fail,' Trump says after GOP plan collapses

    'Let Obamacare fail,' Trump says after GOP plan collapses

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 3:17 AM EDT2017-07-18 07:17:19 GMT
    Tuesday, July 18 2017 2:38 PM EDT2017-07-18 18:38:20 GMT

    Two GOP senators sealed the measure's doom late Monday when each announced they would vote "no" in an initial, critical vote that had been expected as soon as next week.

    Two GOP senators sealed the measure's doom late Monday when each announced they would vote "no" in an initial, critical vote that had been expected as soon as next week.

  • House budget blueprint boosts military, cuts food stamps

    House budget blueprint boosts military, cuts food stamps

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 5:46 AM EDT2017-07-18 09:46:47 GMT
    Tuesday, July 18 2017 2:38 PM EDT2017-07-18 18:38:00 GMT

    Conservatives want larger cuts to so-called mandatory programs, while moderates are blanching at voting to cut popular programs such as food stamps.

    Conservatives want larger cuts to so-called mandatory programs, while moderates are blanching at voting to cut popular programs such as food stamps.

  • Community awaits answers in fatal Minnesota police shooting

    Community awaits answers in fatal Minnesota police shooting

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 1:16 AM EDT2017-07-18 05:16:48 GMT
    Tuesday, July 18 2017 2:37 PM EDT2017-07-18 18:37:57 GMT

    Authorities have released no details about what led to the shooting of Justine Damond, a meditation teacher and bride-to-be who was killed late Saturday by an officer who reportedly fired his weapon from the passenger seat of a squad car.

    Authorities have released no details about what led to the shooting of Justine Damond, a meditation teacher and bride-to-be who was killed late Saturday by an officer who reportedly fired his weapon from the passenger seat of a squad car.

    •   
Powered by Frankly