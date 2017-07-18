Woman assaulted and robbed in Altus driveway

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- An Altus woman was reportedly robbed and assaulted shortly after 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning on the 400 block of East Walnut.

According to police, the victim was leaving her home and walking to a vehicle parked in her driveway when she was approached by a man dressed in dark clothing, gloves, and a ski mask.

The victim says she was struck multiple times in the head and face before being choked by the suspect. The suspect took an undetermined amount of money and then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a white male between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall. Altus police officers are continuing to investigate.

