Woman assaulted and robbed in Altus driveway

Two GOP senators sealed the measure's doom late Monday when each announced they would vote "no" in an initial, critical vote that had been expected as soon as next week.
Two GOP senators sealed the measure's doom late Monday when each announced they would vote "no" in an initial, critical vote that had been expected as soon as next week.
Conservatives want larger cuts to so-called mandatory programs, while moderates are blanching at voting to cut popular programs such as food stamps.
Conservatives want larger cuts to so-called mandatory programs, while moderates are blanching at voting to cut popular programs such as food stamps.
Authorities have released no details about what led to the shooting of Justine Damond, a meditation teacher and bride-to-be who was killed late Saturday by an officer who reportedly fired his weapon from the passenger seat of a squad car.
Authorities have released no details about what led to the shooting of Justine Damond, a meditation teacher and bride-to-be who was killed late Saturday by an officer who reportedly fired his weapon from the passenger seat of a squad car.
A lawyer for a Russian developer says a U.S.-based employee of the company was the eighth person at a Trump Tower meeting brokered by Donald Trump Jr. during the campaign.
A lawyer for a Russian developer says a U.S.-based employee of the company was the eighth person at a Trump Tower meeting brokered by Donald Trump Jr. during the campaign.
An Altus woman was reportedly robbed and assaulted shortly after 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning on the 400 block of East Walnut. According to police, the victim was leaving her home and walking to a vehicle parked in her driveway when she was approached by a man dressed in dark clothing, gloves, and a ski mask. The victim says she was struck multiple times in the head and face before being choked by the suspect.
An Altus woman was reportedly robbed and assaulted shortly after 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning on the 400 block of East Walnut. According to police, the victim was leaving her home and walking to a vehicle parked in her driveway when she was approached by a man dressed in dark clothing, gloves, and a ski mask. The victim says she was struck multiple times in the head and face before being choked by the suspect.