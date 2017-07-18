Traffic advisory in Lawton - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Traffic advisory in Lawton

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The City of Lawton wants you to know about upcoming road construction that may impact your commute.

Northwest Horton Boulevard between Crosby Park Boulevard and Briarwood Drive will be under construction from July 19th until July 21st.

Please, proceed with caution and watch out for workers. Remember, speeding fines increase to $750 in construction and maintenance zones when workers or equipment are present.

