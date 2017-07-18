Duncan Regional Hospital highlights diabetes awareness at wellness luncheon

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Duncan Regional Hospital and the American Diabetes Association partners with several other Southwest Oklahoma organizations today to spread diabetes awareness.

The goal of the Wellness Lives Here Luncheon, held at the Simmons Center, was to teach attendees how to create a wellness environment to prevent diabetes. Attendees learned how to create a culture to support wellness at home and in businesses.

Vera Budlong, the diabetes educator for Duncan Regional Hospital, says awareness is key to prevention.

"For me personally, it's very exciting because I know that we can prevent or delay diabetes and that can impact not only our community but also our businesses, and our schools, our congregations. The earlier we catch someone who has pre-diabetes the better off."

They are hoping this "diabetes state caucus" becomes a yearly event where resources, tools, and free programs combating diabetes are highlighted.

