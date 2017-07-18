Three arrested in connection to the homicide of a McCurtain Coun - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Three arrested in connection to the homicide of a McCurtain County man

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Bo Greenwood Bo Greenwood
Heather Melancon Heather Melancon
Marvin Earl Baty Marvin Earl Baty

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Three people have been arrested in connection to the murder of Harold Jones, 41.

Jones and his pickup truck were reported missing earlier this month. His truck was found in Mt. Pleasant, Texas, and traced back to Clarksville, Texas. On July 14th, his body was recovered from a well 15 miles north of Idabel.

An OSBI special agent arrested Bo Greenwood, 25, at the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office Friday evening. Deputies arrested Heather Melancon, 31, when they found her walking along a street in Idabel. Red River County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Marvin Earl Baty last night at his residence in Clarksville following a three-hour-long standoff. 

All three individuals were arrested for murder in the second degree since a death occurred during the commission of a felony. The felony was stealing Jones’ pickup truck. Charges can be amended once the medical examiner’s office determines a manner of death.

