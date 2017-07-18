Stolen boat recovered thanks to tips from 7News viewers

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- We have an update to a story we brought you yesterday. Thanks to KSWO 7News viewers calling in tips to the Comanche County Sheriff’s Officer, a boat stolen from Granite Point has been recovered.

According to authorities, the boat, taken from near Lake Lawtonka, was one of many big-ticket items that have been stolen over the past week and a half.

The abandoned vessel was found south of Lawton on Railroad Street partially concealed with a tarp.

The sheriff’s department says it is thankful for all tips and they want to remind the public that you can report tips to their Facebook page or their website. You can also email tips to crimetips@sheriffcomanche.com. All tips will remain confidential.

