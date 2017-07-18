New group hosts first civic event

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Young Professionals of Lawton spent Tuesday evening participating in their first official civic event.

About 30 to 40 members repainted the gate and railing around the city pool off southwest 11th street and J avenue. They also painted the gazebo at the Mattie Beal Park, along with a stone turtle and the playground. The group of young professionals also helped clean up some fallen and overgrown limbs around the park.

Summer Hurleyjacks, a new member of the group, has been volunteering since she was 13 and said it's important to give back.

"You know, Lawton has this horrible perception of like 'Oh there's never anything to do and no one cares' and it takes people actually caring to make things happen," Hurleyjacks said.

Chairman of the Young Professionals of Lawton Chase Massie said the group has been eager to work.

"We've had a great turnout at our social events and our kick off,” Massie said. “but really the buzz is been around when are we going to give back? What are we going to do?"

Hurleyjacks expressed excitement for the upcoming projects, and the chance to better the city.

"This is actually a chance to build Lawton into the community we want it to be,” Hurleyjacks said. “Cause for all the reasons that we want to move, we know that there are more community-based organizations, more involvement within the community this gives us the chance to actually do that."

The group plans to do one civic project a month.

Anyone between the ages of 21 and 40 interested in becoming a part of Young Professionals of Lawton can check out their Facebook page.

