Lawton Fire Department hosts pinning ceremony

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department honored their own with a special pinning ceremony.



The Fire Department recognized 25 of its members Tuesday afternoon and awarded them with pins for the promotions they earned over the year.



Several positions were recognized during the ceremony, like command officers, assistant fire chiefs and fire investigators.



Lawton Fire Chief Dewayne Burk expressed his pride – along with confidence in their ability to serve.



"These guys have a large responsibility if you will to pick up where their predecessors left off, and continue that service for the community,” he said, “and I think the citizens of Lawton are in very good hands with these guys.”



Rather than hold individual events for each promotion, the department grouped all the pins into one larger ceremony.

