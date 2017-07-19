Oklahoma County inmate dies following fight inside jail

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office says an inmate has died after a fight involving several inmates in the county jail.

Sheriff's spokesman Mark Opgrande says 36-year-old Maurice Pendleton died Tuesday afternoon at a hospital where he was taken following the fight that began shortly before noon.

Opgrande says the sheriff's office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death, but are not calling it a homicide until an official cause of death is determined by the state medical examiner's office.

Opgrande says the cause of the fight and the number of inmates involved is still under investigation.

Pendleton had been jailed since July 11 on charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

