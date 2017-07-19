Fort Sill soldiers welcomed home from deployment

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) - Friends and family gathered at Rinehart Fitness Center on Fort Sill Wednesday to welcome back their loved ones who have been deployed for the past 9 months.

Nearly 60 soldiers were spread out over six Forward Operating Bases across Iraq and Afghanistan. Soldiers said it was a long journey, but being able to see their loved ones was a priceless moment.

The soldiers are from the 5th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery, 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade. Over the past 9 months the Battalion Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Troy Bucher, said the unit had more than 150 engagements with counter-rocket and mortar fire.

Sandra Dupee and her daughters couldn't wait to see their dad Staff Sergeant Joseph Dupee. The family already had the day planned out.

"We are just going to enjoy the day. They are probably going to cling onto him like little monkeys," said Dupee.

In addition to returning home Dupee and her daughters had signs and balloons to celebrate her husbands 34th birthday.

