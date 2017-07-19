Fort Sill soldiers welcomed home from deployment - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Fort Sill soldiers welcomed home from deployment

By Re'Chelle Turner, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) - Friends and family gathered at Rinehart Fitness Center on Fort Sill Wednesday to welcome back their loved ones who have been deployed for the past 9 months.

Nearly 60 soldiers were spread out over six Forward Operating Bases across Iraq and Afghanistan. Soldiers said it was a long journey, but being able to see their loved ones was a priceless moment.

The soldiers are from the 5th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery, 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade. Over the past 9 months the Battalion Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Troy Bucher, said the unit had more than 150 engagements with counter-rocket and mortar fire.

Sandra Dupee and her daughters couldn't wait to see their dad Staff Sergeant Joseph Dupee. The family already had the day planned out.

"We are just going to enjoy the day. They are probably going to cling onto him like little monkeys," said Dupee.

In addition to returning home Dupee and her daughters had signs and balloons to celebrate her husbands 34th birthday.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Trump exhorts Senate anew to rid US of Obamacare

    Trump exhorts Senate anew to rid US of Obamacare

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 4:57 AM EDT2017-07-19 08:57:35 GMT
    Wednesday, July 19 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-07-19 22:17:53 GMT

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced late Tuesday that the vote would occur early next week, but several GOP senators have already come out in opposition to the move.

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced late Tuesday that the vote would occur early next week, but several GOP senators have already come out in opposition to the move.

  • Minneapolis police officer has yet to talk to investigators

    Minneapolis police officer has yet to talk to investigators

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 1:17 AM EDT2017-07-19 05:17:56 GMT
    Wednesday, July 19 2017 6:09 PM EDT2017-07-19 22:09:52 GMT

    An Australian woman's death late Saturday night in an alley behind her southwest Minneapolis home sparked anger and a demand for answers both in the city and in her home country.

    An Australian woman's death late Saturday night in an alley behind her southwest Minneapolis home sparked anger and a demand for answers both in the city and in her home country.

  • Trump had second conversation with Putin in Germany

    Trump had second conversation with Putin in Germany

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 3:57 AM EDT2017-07-19 07:57:32 GMT
    Wednesday, July 19 2017 6:13 PM EDT2017-07-19 22:13:55 GMT

    The conversation came hours after Trump and Putin's first official face-to-face meeting on July 7, which was originally scheduled to last just half an hour but stretched on for more than two. 

    The conversation came hours after Trump and Putin's first official face-to-face meeting on July 7, which was originally scheduled to last just half an hour but stretched on for more than two. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly