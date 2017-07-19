13-year-old girl dies, is fourth victim of interstate crash

PURCELL, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 13-year-old girl has become the fourth person to die of injuries suffered in a crash on Interstate 35 near Purcell.

Trooper Dwight Durant told reporters the girl died Tuesday night at a hospital where she was taken following the crash that also killed an 11-year-old boy, a 10-year-old boy and 40-year-old Erin Van Horn of Tulsa.

Two other 13-year-old girls are hospitalized with injuries suffered in the crash and a 7-year-old girl was treated and released. The OHP hasn't released the juveniles' names.

The OHP says the seven were in an SUV driven by Van Horn when it crashed into the rear of a tractor-trailer rig on the interstate.

Durant says the semi was stopped in a construction zone at the time of the collision.

