Lawton homeless beat the heat

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-Triple digit temperatures will return to Southwest Oklahoma over the next couple of days.

And while you may be able to cool off in your air-conditioned home it's much harder for those without a home to brave the heat.



"I try to stay out of the heat as much as I can,” said DeeAnn Rose, shelter resident.



Rose has been homeless for two years now.



She said the summer season can be tough.



"It's getting difficult but it's even more difficult to give up,” said Rose.



Rose said she finds relief at Cameron University where she is enrolled as a student.

She also spends a lot of her time at the public library, which has become a popular spot for people who are looking to cool off.



"They usually will find a shade tree at the library to sleep under at night,” said Rose.



Jason Hall Director of the C. Carter Crane Shelter said their residents are out at eight in the morning, back in for lunch from eleven until on in the afternoon and then out once more at four o'clock.



But with the heat rising they've allowed residents to come in early for their safety.



"While were able to provide them bottled water and bus tickets I'm not able to monitor them if an emergency were to occur,” said Hall.



Hall said their number one goal is providing help to their residents even if that means simply keeping them cool.



"There may be individuals who aren't in our program that work towards sustainable living for themselves,” said Hall. “They can use the extra help to stay hydrated."



Which is exactly what Rose said she thankful for.



"If I didn't have it I don't know what I would do,” said Rose. “This is a blessing from the good Lord."



As of now the shelter is going through about 20 cases of water a week but they are accepting donations to keep up with the demand.



If you would like to donate, we've provided a link to their website here.

