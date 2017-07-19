Experts discuss overheating prevention

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced late Tuesday that the vote would occur early next week, but several GOP senators have already come out in opposition to the move.
Donald Trump Jr. is scheduled to appear July 26 before the Senate Judiciary Committee along with former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, according to a witness list released by the panel Wednesday.
An Australian woman's death late Saturday night in an alley behind her southwest Minneapolis home sparked anger and a demand for answers both in the city and in her home country.
The conversation came hours after Trump and Putin's first official face-to-face meeting on July 7, which was originally scheduled to last just half an hour but stretched on for more than two.
Doctors say they will treat Sen. John McCain's aggressive brain cancer with a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.
