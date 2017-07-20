Rollover crash at Baseline and Flowermound Road

Republican senators are hunkering down for a last-ditch attempt to prevent their own divisions from pushing their health care bill to oblivion.
Two Trump advisers acknowledged that the president's public comments largely reflected what they have heard him say about Sessions privately.
A shooting last night in Lawton sent multiple people to a hospital. The call came in around 8:30 p.m According to the Lawton Police Department, officers found victims who told them they'd been shot in the 1300 block of NW Baldwin Avenue. It's still not clear how many people were wounded, or the extent of their injuries. Investigators took witnesses to the department for interviews to learn more about what happened.
One person was flown to a hospital after a rollover crash late Wednesday night. It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Baseline Road and Flowermound Road. Our photographer says the vehicle rolled into a field. Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, but so far no details have been released.
If the hearing goes in his favor, Simpson could leave prison on Oct. 1.
