Shooting on NW Baldwin

Republican senators are hunkering down for a last-ditch attempt to prevent their own divisions from pushing their health care bill to oblivion.
Two Trump advisers acknowledged that the president's public comments largely reflected what they have heard him say about Sessions privately.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced late Tuesday that the vote would occur early next week, but several GOP senators have already come out in opposition to the move.
Pastor Daniel Villarreal Jr. posted on Facebook, with the hashtag #PrayersFromEveryNation as his wife is suffering from a very rare disorder called HELLP Syndrome.
The boy is on a mission to thank every police officer in America because he considers them his best friends.
