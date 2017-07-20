Shooting on NW Baldwin

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A shooting Wednesday night in Lawton sent multiple people to a hospital.

The call came in around 8:30 p.m

According to the Lawton Police Department, officers found victims who told them they'd been shot in the 1300 block of NW Baldwin Avenue.

It's still not clear how many people were wounded, or the extent of their injuries.

Investigators took witnesses to the department for interviews to learn more about what happened.

We'll keep you updated as more details are released.

