Suspected home invasion in Cordell leaves one dead, child injure - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Suspected home invasion in Cordell leaves one dead, child injured

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source OSBI) (Source OSBI)

CORDELL, OK (KSWO)- A suspected home invasion in Cordell has left one woman dead and her 14-year-old son in critical condition at an Oklahoma City hospital.

According to the Washita County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a shooting at a Cordell home around 1:00 a.m. Tammi Thomas and her son both suffered gunshot wounds. Authorities say Thomas was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. The child remains in critical condition.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the home invasion investigation.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Early morning fire destroys two homes in Anadarko

    Early morning fire destroys two homes in Anadarko

    Thursday, July 20 2017 11:55 AM EDT2017-07-20 15:55:49 GMT
    Source KSWOSource KSWO

    An early morning fire kept firefighters in Anadarko busy.

    An early morning fire kept firefighters in Anadarko busy.

  • Sessions staying as attorney general despite Trump rebuke

    Sessions staying as attorney general despite Trump rebuke

    Thursday, July 20 2017 3:37 AM EDT2017-07-20 07:37:58 GMT
    Thursday, July 20 2017 11:49 AM EDT2017-07-20 15:49:21 GMT

    Two Trump advisers acknowledged that the president's public comments largely reflected what they have heard him say about Sessions privately.

    Two Trump advisers acknowledged that the president's public comments largely reflected what they have heard him say about Sessions privately.

  • McConnell prods senators on health care bill, amid dim odds

    McConnell prods senators on health care bill, amid dim odds

    Thursday, July 20 2017 4:08 AM EDT2017-07-20 08:08:06 GMT
    Thursday, July 20 2017 11:48 AM EDT2017-07-20 15:48:28 GMT

    Republican senators are hunkering down for a last-ditch attempt to prevent their own divisions from pushing their health care bill to oblivion.

    Republican senators are hunkering down for a last-ditch attempt to prevent their own divisions from pushing their health care bill to oblivion.

    •   
Powered by Frankly