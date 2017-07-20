Suspected home invasion in Cordell leaves one dead, child injured

CORDELL, OK (KSWO)- A suspected home invasion in Cordell has left one woman dead and her 14-year-old son in critical condition at an Oklahoma City hospital.

According to the Washita County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a shooting at a Cordell home around 1:00 a.m. Tammi Thomas and her son both suffered gunshot wounds. Authorities say Thomas was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. The child remains in critical condition.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the home invasion investigation.

