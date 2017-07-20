Escaped inmate Jeremy Marshall spotted in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Police are still looking for an escaped Lawton City Jail inmate after he was reportedly spotted last night.

According to scanner traffic, Jeremy Marshall was seen near 52nd and Dearborn sometime before 10 last night. Police say he was serving time for traffic offenses and driving without a valid driver’s license.

Earlier this month, when he was assigned to take the trash out, authorities say he simply walked out the back door.

Officers searching near the area where he was spotted last night said they attempted to stop him in a vehicle before he got out and ran off.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.