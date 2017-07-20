Escaped inmate Jeremy Marshall spotted in Lawton

Two Trump advisers acknowledged that the president's public comments largely reflected what they have heard him say about Sessions privately.
Republican senators are hunkering down for a last-ditch attempt to prevent their own divisions from pushing their health care bill to oblivion.
Police are still looking for an escaped Lawton City Jail inmate after he was reportedly spotted last night. According to scanner traffic, Jeremy Marshall was seen near 52nd and Dearborn sometime before 10 last night. Police say he was serving time for traffic offenses and driving without a valid driver’s license. Earlier this month, when he was assigned to take the trash out, authorities say he simply walked out the back door.
A suspected home invasion in Cordell has left one woman dead and her 14-year-old son in critical condition at an Oklahoma City hospital. According to the Washita County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a shooting at a Cordell home around 1:00 a.m. Tammi Thomas and her son both suffered gunshot wounds. Authorities say Thomas was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. The child remains in critical condition.
One person was flown to a hospital after a rollover crash late Wednesday night. It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Baseline Road and Flowermound Road. Our photographer says the vehicle rolled into a field. Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, but so far no details have been released.
