Early morning fire destroys two homes in Anadarko

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
ANADARKO, Ok (KSWO) -

An early morning fire kept firefighters in Anadarko busy.

The fire sparked around 4:30 at two vacant homes in the city. 

Aerial video shows that at least two buildings were completely destroyed. Another was partially damaged during the fire. 

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

