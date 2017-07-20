Discover Oklahoma: Nachito’s Mexican American Grill

MINCO, OK- There’s a restaurant in the small town of Minco that’s packing in not only big crowds but all their food has big, authentic Mexican flavors. It’s called Nachito’s Mexican American Grill and you can see the story about this popular place this weekend on Discover Oklahoma.

To find good Mexican food, one doesn’t have to look further than Minco, Oklahoma. Let’s see what’s for lunch. Nachitos has a Mexican/American menu, but they say with every good Mexican restaurant the proof is all in the queso.

“I didn’t have a doubt in my mind. I knew they were gonna be great, but… yeah. This is great.”

“Our name is Nachito’s Mexican/American Grill. Our fajitas are crazy around here… fajita Friday…fajitas for two… that’s a big night, you know. Thursday, we have all you can eat enchiladas for $8.99. You come in here- you can put down 30 enchiladas, we’re gonna give them to you for the same price.”

They have something called the “big nacho burrito.” I mean, how big can it really be? Actually, it’s about 2 pounds of burrito.

“We like the enchiladas… well, it’s just really good Mexican food and we really enjoy it…Their chips and salsa are really good!”

