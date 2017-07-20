OK lawmakers speak out about McCain’s cancer diagnosis

OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma lawmakers are speaking out about their friend and fellow lawmaker.



On Twitter, Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe, who is heading the Senate Armed Services Committee in McCain's absence, said quote, "My friend John McCain never gives up on a fight. Praying for John, his family, and his fast and full recovery."

Fellow Oklahoma Senator James Lankford also posted to social media, saying "If there is anyone who can beat cancer, it's John."

Oklahoma governor Mary Fallin called McCain a "true American hero and a fighter."

