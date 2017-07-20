OSBI investigates discrepancies at Purcell Police Dept - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OSBI investigates discrepancies at Purcell Police Dept

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

PURCELL, OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is promising a swift investigation after agents served a search warrant yesterday at the Purcell Police Department.

McClain County Sheriff Don Hewett asked investigators to look into possible discrepancies in the Purcell Police Department's evidence room.  The police department said they were not aware of the investigation until the warrant was served yesterday.

"Well, I had five agents that were down there working today, along with sheriff's investigators. So, we're trying to get it done as quickly as we can to determine if in fact there is a criminal violation that occurred… The only I can tell you at this point is that in order for us to receive a search warrant, we have to have enough probable cause that a crime occurred,” said Special Agent Steve Tanner with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Records show this isn't the first time the OSBI has been called in. An officer who was investigated for misconduct back in 2013 was arrested this month for violating a protective order.  The OSBI would not confirm if this search was related.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • LIVE: O.J. Simpson's parole hearing begins, here's what to know

    LIVE: O.J. Simpson's parole hearing begins, here's what to know

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-07-19 22:45:43 GMT
    Thursday, July 20 2017 2:03 PM EDT2017-07-20 18:03:29 GMT
    O.J. Simpson listens to his Nevada parole hearing. (Source: CNN)O.J. Simpson listens to his Nevada parole hearing. (Source: CNN)

    If the hearing goes in his favor, Simpson could leave prison on Oct. 1. 

    If the hearing goes in his favor, Simpson could leave prison on Oct. 1. 

  • Budget office: GOP health bill adds 22 million uninsured

    Budget office: GOP health bill adds 22 million uninsured

    Thursday, July 20 2017 4:08 AM EDT2017-07-20 08:08:06 GMT
    Thursday, July 20 2017 2:09 PM EDT2017-07-20 18:09:57 GMT

    Republican senators are hunkering down for a last-ditch attempt to prevent their own divisions from pushing their health care bill to oblivion.

    Republican senators are hunkering down for a last-ditch attempt to prevent their own divisions from pushing their health care bill to oblivion.

  • Sessions staying as attorney general despite Trump rebuke

    Sessions staying as attorney general despite Trump rebuke

    Thursday, July 20 2017 3:37 AM EDT2017-07-20 07:37:58 GMT
    Thursday, July 20 2017 2:09 PM EDT2017-07-20 18:09:47 GMT

    Two Trump advisers acknowledged that the president's public comments largely reflected what they have heard him say about Sessions privately.

    Two Trump advisers acknowledged that the president's public comments largely reflected what they have heard him say about Sessions privately.

    •   
Powered by Frankly