OSBI investigates discrepancies at Purcell Police Dept

PURCELL, OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is promising a swift investigation after agents served a search warrant yesterday at the Purcell Police Department.

McClain County Sheriff Don Hewett asked investigators to look into possible discrepancies in the Purcell Police Department's evidence room. The police department said they were not aware of the investigation until the warrant was served yesterday.

"Well, I had five agents that were down there working today, along with sheriff's investigators. So, we're trying to get it done as quickly as we can to determine if in fact there is a criminal violation that occurred… The only I can tell you at this point is that in order for us to receive a search warrant, we have to have enough probable cause that a crime occurred,” said Special Agent Steve Tanner with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Records show this isn't the first time the OSBI has been called in. An officer who was investigated for misconduct back in 2013 was arrested this month for violating a protective order. The OSBI would not confirm if this search was related.

