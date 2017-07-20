Westbrook bobbleheads commemorate award-winning season

OK (KSWO)- Two limited edition Russell Westbrook bobbleheads commemorating the superstar and his 2016-2017 season with the OKC Thunder.

"These are two of the most unique bobbleheads ever produced, which is fitting since Westbrook had one of the most memorable seasons in NBA history,” said Phil Sklar, Co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. “This is a great way for OKC Thunder fans to celebrate Westbrook’s accomplishments…”

Westbrook won the 2017 NBA MVP Award after becoming only the second player ever to average a triple-double for an entire season. Westbrook also surpassed Oscar Robertson’s single-season triple-double record which stood for 55 years. The Thunder superstar averaged 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 10.4 assists while leading the league in scoring.

Information provided by National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.