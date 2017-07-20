Charges dropped against 3 men who confessed to murder due to lack of evidence

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Three men who had already confessed to taking part in the murder of missing hiker near Sallisaw have been released, after the charges against them were dropped.

Matthew Fagan went missing back in June of last year after he went hiking with three friends near Lake Tenkiller. Those three -- Michael Snelling, Tyler Leverett, and Charles Blake Shamblin -- were then charged with first-degree murder.

However, a body was never found. Because of the lack of evidence, the District Attorney's office said they had to be let go.

"It is aggravating to know that we put hours and hours and weeks in the heat- just different things out there- trying to do our job... having the confessions of this... and still being able to walk out of here,” said Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Charles House.



The three men had already been behind bars for about a year before the charges were dropped.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.