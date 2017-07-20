Charges dropped against 3 men who confessed to murder due to lac - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Charges dropped against 3 men who confessed to murder due to lack of evidence

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Three men who had already confessed to taking part in the murder of missing hiker near Sallisaw have been released, after the charges against them were dropped.

Matthew Fagan went missing back in June of last year after he went hiking with three friends near Lake Tenkiller. Those three -- Michael Snelling, Tyler Leverett, and Charles Blake Shamblin -- were then charged with first-degree murder.

However, a body was never found. Because of the lack of evidence, the District Attorney's office said they had to be let go.

"It is aggravating to know that we put hours and hours and weeks in the heat- just different things out there- trying to do our job... having the confessions of this... and still being able to walk out of here,” said Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Charles House.

The three men had already been behind bars for about a year before the charges were dropped.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Despite prison capacity at 109%, Fallin says OK is leading criminal justice reform

    Despite prison capacity at 109%, Fallin says OK is leading criminal justice reform

    Thursday, July 20 2017 2:10 PM EDT2017-07-20 18:10:01 GMT
    Governor Mary Fallin (Source State of Oklahoma)Governor Mary Fallin (Source State of Oklahoma)

    After returning from a criminal justice summit in Washington DC, Mary Fallin says Oklahoma is on the leading edge of reforms. Right now, the state's prisons are at 109-percent capacity and the state leads the country in the number of women behind bars.  Despite that, Fallin says she thinks a brighter future is possible even after she's no longer in charge, thanks to new programs taking effect. 

    After returning from a criminal justice summit in Washington DC, Mary Fallin says Oklahoma is on the leading edge of reforms. Right now, the state's prisons are at 109-percent capacity and the state leads the country in the number of women behind bars.  Despite that, Fallin says she thinks a brighter future is possible even after she's no longer in charge, thanks to new programs taking effect. 

  • Budget office: GOP health bill adds 22 million uninsured

    Budget office: GOP health bill adds 22 million uninsured

    Thursday, July 20 2017 4:08 AM EDT2017-07-20 08:08:06 GMT
    Thursday, July 20 2017 2:08 PM EDT2017-07-20 18:08:53 GMT

    Republican senators are hunkering down for a last-ditch attempt to prevent their own divisions from pushing their health care bill to oblivion.

    Republican senators are hunkering down for a last-ditch attempt to prevent their own divisions from pushing their health care bill to oblivion.

  • Sessions staying as attorney general despite Trump rebuke

    Sessions staying as attorney general despite Trump rebuke

    Thursday, July 20 2017 3:37 AM EDT2017-07-20 07:37:58 GMT
    Thursday, July 20 2017 2:02 PM EDT2017-07-20 18:02:02 GMT

    Two Trump advisers acknowledged that the president's public comments largely reflected what they have heard him say about Sessions privately.

    Two Trump advisers acknowledged that the president's public comments largely reflected what they have heard him say about Sessions privately.

    •   
Powered by Frankly