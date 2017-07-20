Lawmakers take a 2nd look at budget due to bill constitutionality challenge

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma House Democrats are preparing to fix the state's budget, in case the Oklahoma Supreme Court rules some recently-passed bills are unconstitutional.

The Democrats are calling on lawmakers to meet up on August 3rd for a budget hearing. They say they are worried about two lawsuits heading to the Supreme Court, claiming two recent bills were unconstitutional because they were passed in the last week of the legislative session when lawmakers cannot vote on revenue-raising bills.

Those include a dollar-fifty fee on a pack of cigarettes and a one-and-a-quarter percent sales tax on vehicles.

"If they're all kicked out, we could be talking $500 million, $600 million that the budget relies upon,” Rep. David Perryman.

House Democrats say if they work on a plan in August, they could avoid a special session that would cost taxpayers roughly $30,000 each day lawmakers are at the Capitol.

