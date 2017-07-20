Lawmakers take a 2nd look at budget due to bill constitutionalit - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawmakers take a 2nd look at budget due to bill constitutionality challenge

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma House Democrats are preparing to fix the state's budget, in case the Oklahoma Supreme Court rules some recently-passed bills are unconstitutional.

The Democrats are calling on lawmakers to meet up on August 3rd for a budget hearing. They say they are worried about two lawsuits heading to the Supreme Court, claiming two recent bills were unconstitutional because they were passed in the last week of the legislative session when lawmakers cannot vote on revenue-raising bills.

Those include a dollar-fifty fee on a pack of cigarettes and a one-and-a-quarter percent sales tax on vehicles.

"If they're all kicked out, we could be talking $500 million, $600 million that the budget relies upon,” Rep. David Perryman.

House Democrats say if they work on a plan in August, they could avoid a special session that would cost taxpayers roughly $30,000 each day lawmakers are at the Capitol.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Despite prison capacity at 109%, Fallin says OK is leading criminal justice reform

    Despite prison capacity at 109%, Fallin says OK is leading criminal justice reform

    Thursday, July 20 2017 2:10 PM EDT2017-07-20 18:10:01 GMT
    Governor Mary Fallin (Source State of Oklahoma)Governor Mary Fallin (Source State of Oklahoma)

    After returning from a criminal justice summit in Washington DC, Mary Fallin says Oklahoma is on the leading edge of reforms. Right now, the state's prisons are at 109-percent capacity and the state leads the country in the number of women behind bars.  Despite that, Fallin says she thinks a brighter future is possible even after she's no longer in charge, thanks to new programs taking effect. 

    After returning from a criminal justice summit in Washington DC, Mary Fallin says Oklahoma is on the leading edge of reforms. Right now, the state's prisons are at 109-percent capacity and the state leads the country in the number of women behind bars.  Despite that, Fallin says she thinks a brighter future is possible even after she's no longer in charge, thanks to new programs taking effect. 

  • Budget office: GOP health bill adds 22 million uninsured

    Budget office: GOP health bill adds 22 million uninsured

    Thursday, July 20 2017 4:08 AM EDT2017-07-20 08:08:06 GMT
    Thursday, July 20 2017 2:08 PM EDT2017-07-20 18:08:53 GMT

    Republican senators are hunkering down for a last-ditch attempt to prevent their own divisions from pushing their health care bill to oblivion.

    Republican senators are hunkering down for a last-ditch attempt to prevent their own divisions from pushing their health care bill to oblivion.

  • Sessions staying as attorney general despite Trump rebuke

    Sessions staying as attorney general despite Trump rebuke

    Thursday, July 20 2017 3:37 AM EDT2017-07-20 07:37:58 GMT
    Thursday, July 20 2017 2:02 PM EDT2017-07-20 18:02:02 GMT

    Two Trump advisers acknowledged that the president's public comments largely reflected what they have heard him say about Sessions privately.

    Two Trump advisers acknowledged that the president's public comments largely reflected what they have heard him say about Sessions privately.

    •   
Powered by Frankly