Despite prison capacity at 109%, Fallin says OK is leading criminal justice reform

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- After returning from a criminal justice summit in Washington DC, Mary Fallin says Oklahoma is on the leading edge of reforms.

Right now, the state's prisons are at 109-percent capacity and the state leads the country in the number of women behind bars. Despite that, Fallin says she thinks a brighter future is possible even after she's no longer in charge, thanks to new programs taking effect.

"That's why I've been trying to educate the public more on this issue, how we can be smart on crime. treat low level, nonviolent offenders with other options… If that can be my legacy, that we've made a better quality of life to keep our communities safe, but also help people struggling to get back on their feet - I think it's a good legacy to have."

Last session, two state questions on criminal justice reform saw popular support, and three recommendations from the governor's task force have already become law.

