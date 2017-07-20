Despite prison capacity at 109%, Fallin says OK is leading criminal justice reform

After returning from a criminal justice summit in Washington DC, Mary Fallin says Oklahoma is on the leading edge of reforms. Right now, the state's prisons are at 109-percent capacity and the state leads the country in the number of women behind bars. Despite that, Fallin says she thinks a brighter future is possible even after she's no longer in charge, thanks to new programs taking effect.
Republican senators are hunkering down for a last-ditch attempt to prevent their own divisions from pushing their health care bill to oblivion.
Two Trump advisers acknowledged that the president's public comments largely reflected what they have heard him say about Sessions privately.
If the hearing goes in his favor, Simpson could leave prison on Oct. 1.
Oklahoma House Democrats are preparing to fix the state's budget, in case the Oklahoma Supreme Court rules some recently-passed bills are unconstitutional. The Democrats are calling on lawmakers to meet up on August 3rd for a budget hearing. They say they are worried about two lawsuits heading to the Supreme Court, claiming two recent bills were unconstitutional because they were passed in the last week of the legislative session.
