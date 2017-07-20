Volunteers needed for the Readers and Leaders program at Duncan Public Schools

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- The United Way of Stephens County is looking for volunteers to sign up for the Readers & Leaders program for pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and first-grade students in the Duncan Public School System.

Around twenty volunteers have already agreed to spend 30 minutes a week in the classrooms once the new school year begins. The goal is to find 40 readers to help 32 teachers in 32 classrooms.

“We’re really pleased with the turnout and the early sign-up,” Readers and Leaders Coordinator Patty Jennings, a retired teacher and former Teacher of the Year in the Duncan system, said. “We still have openings. It is a rewarding experience for everyone and we encourage anyone interested to let us share details of how it all falls together…”

Volunteers who have already signed up include retired teachers, parents, grandparents and folks who simply enjoy being with young people.

To sign up as a participant in Readers & Leaders or to obtain additional information about the program, contact the United Way of Stephens County at (580) 255-3648.

