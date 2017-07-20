Bratwurst dinner on July 20th supports Lawton church’s missions

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Holy Cross Lutheran Church is holding a Bratwurst dinner today. For $10 you can get a brat, German potato salad, sauerkraut, dessert, and a drink. The child dinner is only $5 and includes a hot dog, potato salad or green beans and a dessert.

They will be selling dinner from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. They are offering delivery on orders of 5 or more dinners. Simply call 580-354-0573.

All the money from this event goes to help the church complete projects within the Lawton community.

“A lot of churches are struggling financially so to do missions you have to do fundraisers and this fundraiser goes to our missions. And our main missions are the Family Promise of Lawton. We also sponsor the Lutheran hour with some other Lutheran churches in the area,” explained volunteer Jonith Grudmann.

They are hoping to sell 400 bratwurst dinners this evening.

