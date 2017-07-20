Bratwurst dinner on July 20th supports Lawton church’s missions

Republican senators are hunkering down for a last-ditch attempt to prevent their own divisions from pushing their health care bill to oblivion.
Two Trump advisers acknowledged that the president's public comments largely reflected what they have heard him say about Sessions privately.
Holy Cross Lutheran Church is holding a Bratwurst dinner today. For $10 you can get a brat, German potato salad, sauerkraut, dessert, and a drink. The child dinner is only $5 and includes a hot dog, potato salad or green beans and a dessert. They will be selling dinner from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. They are offering delivery on orders of 5 or more dinners. Simply call 580-354-0573.
Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1.
Linkin Park's Chester Bennington has died at the age of 41. The case is being investigated as a suicide.
