Lawton Animal Welfare hosts Adoption Rodeo in honor of the National Day of the Cowboy on July 22nd

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- In honor of the National Day of the Cowboy, Lawton Animal Welfare will host a western-themed Round-Up adoption event this Saturday, July 22nd.

The Adoption Rodeo, 2104 SW 6th Street, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. will feature reduced adoption fees-- $15.00 each animal, plus a $5.00 Admin Fee. You have to dress up like a cowboy or cowgirl to get this special price!

So come on down, kick your boots off, and stay awhile. There are several sponsored animals, which means someone pre-paid their adoption fee, and they don't cost you a darn tootin thang, or one wooden nickle.

Let's see if we rustle up some new furever family members.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.