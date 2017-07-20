City of Marlow names new fire chief

MARLOW, OK (KSWO)- The city of Marlow has found its new Fire Chief.

Jason Miller has been selected to replace Former Chief Jimmy Williams who resigned in July of 2015.



"I'm excited,” said Miller. “It's a fresh start. Brand new start."



Miller has only been on the job for four days.



He said although he's enthused about the new title it will take him some time to get adjusted.



"It's a matter of just going through rules and regulations and the different operations,” said Miller. “This is a much different operation than I'm used to."



Before coming to Marlow, Miller was the fire chief of the Luther Volunteer Fire Department for six years.

He was their first paid fire chief working with a team of volunteers.



He said he's thankful to now be working with a team that's fully-staffed around the clock.



Miller said it will give him a chance to focus on priorities such as; repairing their water tanker truck.



"It's very old, very outdated,” said Miller. “It's time to upgrade that. It's very vital in this part of the world here."



He said with grass fire season approaching it is important for the department's equipment to remain up to date.



But first he's looking forward to getting to know his team better and learning more about the community he now calls home.



"Great group of folks over here,” said Miller. “The people that I met, the folks that have commented on Facebook on some of the stuff my wife put up for us from back home. They're just awesome great people in the community. Great community to be in."

