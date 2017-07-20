It’s Furry Friend Friday: Meet Lexie

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lexie is a 5-year-old female, lab mix currently looking for a new furever home.

Lexie is a sweet girl who loves long relaxing strolls, snuggling while watching TV (her favorite is romantic comedies), and quiet dinners at home. She’s definitely not a picky eater!

Could you be the reliable roommate she’s looking for?

By adopting an animal from the Lawton Animal Welfare Division, you are not only saving the life of the animal you adopted but the one who gets to move into its pen!

Lawton Animal Welfare is located at 2104 S.W. 6th Street. All dog adoptions are $55. All animals from Lawton Animal Welfare are fixed, up to date on their shots (including Rabies), micro-chipped, licensed with the city, and healthy.

