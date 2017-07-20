Oklahoma Turnpike Authority encourages safe summer travels

Barring any last-minute snafus, O.J. Simpson will walk out of prison a free man in about three months.
Republican senators are hunkering down for a last-ditch attempt to prevent their own divisions from pushing their health care bill to oblivion.
Due to an expected increase in road traffic and a forecast of multiple 100-degree days, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) encourages drivers to travel safely this summer. “Summer is one of the busiest travel seasons of the year,” said Tim Gatz, OTA Executive Director. “We want to ensure travelers’ safety as they share the roadway with other motorists."
Some of the 16 fire departments called to battle a large grass fire in Harmon County were able to leave late Thursday night.
Lexie is a 5-year-old female, lab mix currently looking for a new furever home. Lexie is a sweet girl who loves long relaxing strolls, snuggling while watching TV (her favorite is romantic comedies), and quiet dinners at home. She’s definitely not a picky eater! Could you be the reliable roommate she’s looking for?
