Oklahoma Turnpike Authority encourages safe summer travels

OK (KSWO)- Due to an expected increase in road traffic and a forecast of multiple 100-degree days, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) encourages drivers to travel safely this summer.

“Summer is one of the busiest travel seasons of the year,” said Tim Gatz, OTA Executive Director. “We want to ensure travelers’ safety as they share the roadway with other motorists. We encourage people to stay focused while driving and take preventative measures during hot temperatures.”

Practice safe driving habits and be prepared while out on the road:

Keep water on hand.

Buckle up, observe the speed limit and stay alert.

Be cautious and attentive in work zones.

Avoid cell phone use while operating your vehicle. It’s against the law to text while driving.

Charge your cell phone before leaving.

Have your vehicle’s systems checked before heading out on long road trips.

Never leave children and pets alone in the car at rest stops, even for a few minutes with the windows cracked.

