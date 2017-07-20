Oklahoma Turnpike Authority encourages safe summer travels - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority encourages safe summer travels

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

OK (KSWO)- Due to an expected increase in road traffic and a forecast of multiple 100-degree days, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) encourages drivers to travel safely this summer.

“Summer is one of the busiest travel seasons of the year,” said Tim Gatz, OTA Executive Director. “We want to ensure travelers’ safety as they share the roadway with other motorists. We encourage people to stay focused while driving and take preventative measures during hot temperatures.”

Practice safe driving habits and be prepared while out on the road:

  • Keep water on hand.
  • Buckle up, observe the speed limit and stay alert.
  • Be cautious and attentive in work zones.
  • Avoid cell phone use while operating your vehicle. It’s against the law to text while driving.
  • Charge your cell phone before leaving.
  • Have your vehicle’s systems checked before heading out on long road trips.
  • Never leave children and pets alone in the car at rest stops, even for a few minutes with the windows cracked.

Information provided by Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • O.J. Simpson triumphant, others devastated as he gets parole

    O.J. Simpson triumphant, others devastated as he gets parole

    Friday, July 21 2017 4:08 AM EDT2017-07-21 08:08:39 GMT
    Friday, July 21 2017 9:59 AM EDT2017-07-21 13:59:16 GMT

    Barring any last-minute snafus, O.J. Simpson will walk out of prison a free man in about three months.

    Barring any last-minute snafus, O.J. Simpson will walk out of prison a free man in about three months.

  • GOP leaders plan Tuesday health vote, it's an uphill climb

    GOP leaders plan Tuesday health vote, it's an uphill climb

    Thursday, July 20 2017 4:08 AM EDT2017-07-20 08:08:06 GMT
    Friday, July 21 2017 9:30 AM EDT2017-07-21 13:30:15 GMT

    Republican senators are hunkering down for a last-ditch attempt to prevent their own divisions from pushing their health care bill to oblivion.

    Republican senators are hunkering down for a last-ditch attempt to prevent their own divisions from pushing their health care bill to oblivion.

  • Oklahoma Turnpike Authority encourages safe summer travels

    Oklahoma Turnpike Authority encourages safe summer travels

    Thursday, July 20 2017 6:26 PM EDT2017-07-20 22:26:11 GMT

    Due to an expected increase in road traffic and a forecast of multiple 100-degree days, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) encourages drivers to travel safely this summer. “Summer is one of the busiest travel seasons of the year,” said Tim Gatz, OTA Executive Director. “We want to ensure travelers’ safety as they share the roadway with other motorists."

    Due to an expected increase in road traffic and a forecast of multiple 100-degree days, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) encourages drivers to travel safely this summer. “Summer is one of the busiest travel seasons of the year,” said Tim Gatz, OTA Executive Director. “We want to ensure travelers’ safety as they share the roadway with other motorists."

    •   
Powered by Frankly